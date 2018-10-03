Police chase ends in crash, hospitalization

VINTON, Va. - A police chase through Vinton, Roanoke, and Bedford County ended in a crash that sent the suspect to the hospital.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, a Vinton officer on a bicycle saw a car pull up to the fire lane near the Kroger on Lake Drive Plaza. The passenger walked over to the driver's side. While walking, the person stumbled and fell onto the fender before getting into the driver's seat, according to police.

The driver, who police say displayed signs of impairment, sped off when the officer approached.

Vinton officers learned that the car had been seen in Roanoke City. Officers there tried to stop the car without any success.

About 15 minutes later after the officer first saw the person in the parking lot, a Vinton officer saw the car enter Lake Drive Plaza and speed toward Kroger. The driver then went on Hardy Road and into Bedford County.

The driver lost control on Hardy Road and crashed. Emergency crews took the driver to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital after treating some injuries at the scene. It's not clear how badly the driver is hurt.

State police are investigating.

Police are expected to release the suspect's name later Wednesday.

