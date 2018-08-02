Police chase through Roanoke ends in crash, arrest

ROANOKE, Va. - A police chase ended in a crash in Roanoke Thursday afternoon.

The chase started on Peters Creek Road and ended when the driver lost control of his car on Challenger Avenue, past the Bonsack Kroger.

State police say there was a short foot chase after the car crashed, but the driver has been arrested.

Antonio Goode and two other people were in the car. Goode is the only one who was arrested.

Jennifer Crush/Provided

There's no word of any injuries.

We're working to confirm details on why police were originally trying to pull the car over.

Jennifer Crush/Provided

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.