Police chase through Roanoke ends in crash, driver tried to run over officer arrested, police say

ROANOKE, Va. - A police chase that began after a juvenile assaulted a police officer ended in a crash in Roanoke County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the Towne Square Shopping Center for a shoplifting call.

The responding officer identified the three suspects as Fuquan Goode, 28, of Bedford, Breana Stout, 18, of Roanoke, and a juvenile male.

As the officer attempted to arrest Goode, the juvenile suspect assaulted her, according to police.

The three suspects then ran to a vehicle in the parking lot and as the officer attempted to arrest them again, she said Goode pushed her to the ground, assaulted her again and then attempted to run her over with the vehicle.

The vehicle left the parking lot and other responding officers started a pursuit, according to police.

When the car entered Roanoke County's jurisdiction, Roanoke officers ended pursuit and Virginia State Police took over and arrested the suspects.

The chase ended when Goode lost control of the car on Challenger Avenue, past the Bonsack Kroger.

State police say there was a short foot chase after the car crashed, but the driver has been arrested.

Goode faces charges of obtaining merchandise under false pretenses, petty larceny, grand larceny, assault and battery, attempted aggravated assault on law enforcement, assault and battery on law enforcement, fleeing from law enforcement and felony eluding.

Stout is facing grand larceny charges.

The male juvenile is facing charges of assault on law enforcement, felony obstruction of justice with force and petty larceny.

The officer who was assaulted was not seriously injured.

Jennifer Crush/Provided

Jennifer Crush/Provided

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.