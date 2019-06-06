Police continue search for suspect as neighbors mourn 16-year-old Tyler Polumbo

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are still looking for the person who shot and killed a Patrick Henry High School student.

16-year-old Tyler Polumbo was gunned down in Grandin Village Friday night, and his neighbors are coping with his death.

"It's heartbreaking for me, that's all I can really say about it," said neighbor Chase Averitt.

When Polumbo was shot Friday night, his neighbor saw and heard it all.

"I heard one shot, and then I heard screaming, so I knew it wasn't good," said Averitt. "I stayed up that entire night just refreshing the news."

Polumbo didn't make it, and Averitt hopes whoever killed the Patrick Henry High student owns up to the crime.

"He's just a coward," said Averitt. "I'll say that right now. Doing that to an unarmed 16-year-old, I hope he rots."

As police try to find his killer, Polumbo's loved ones are trying to understand why his life ended so soon.

A GoFundMe page for Polumbo's family, which has raised nearly $3,000, remembered him as "funny with a heart of gold."

A florist dropped off flowers on the family's doorstep, and friend Ronald Barber came to pay his respects the day after Polumbo died.

"Now that he's gone, I'm worried about his brother and his mom," said Barber. "I don't know his mom that well but his brother -- I know how I would feel if I lost a brother."

Averitt went to high school with Tyler's brother.

"I thought about going over there just to let him know that I was thinking about him and to let him know if there's anything they need, they can come to me," said Averitt.

After Polumbo's death, neighbors say what Roanoke needs the most is peace.

"I'm sorry that this happened to you, Tyler. I hope that people can learn from this," said Barber. "We've got to stop one of these days."

