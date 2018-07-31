Police continue to investigate Sunday murder

ROANOKE, Va. - Family and friends are remembering the life of Cedric Gillum of Salem, after he was shot and killed Sunday in Northwest Roanoke.

Police said Tuesday they’re still searching for 30-year-old Shaniqua Hundley, who they believe shot and killed him. She’ll face a second-degree murder charge.

Police found Gillum Sunday night at the Embassy Inn off Melrose Avenue. They said he had multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.

A family member told 10 News Tuesday that they’re shocked and devastated by his death, adding that they’ll miss how he always made everyone laugh.

People who knew Gillum said he was a fun-loving guy and a devoted father. Friends say he was caring and was always a positive influence on people.

He leaves behind a wife and a son.

He was an aspiring rapper, going by the name C.B.G., his initials.

Police said Tuesday that they believe Gillum knew Hundley, although they’re still looking into the nature of their relationship.

People in the community were saddened to hear about his death. Hope Center Director Grover Price says violence in Roanoke is escalating.

"Our community loses somebody else that had promise, that had a future, trying to guide their way away from these things that are going on," Price said. "It's always sad to see somebody that was trying to do something positive."

Gillum’s death is the sixth homicide of the year in the city of Roanoke. Four of the six killings have happened in Northwest Roanoke.

