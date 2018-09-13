Police department hosts corn hole tournament for officer, veteran with brain tumor

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Police Department recently discovered one of its own has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and it has decided to do something about it.

The department will host a corn hole tournament on September 30 to help Sgt. Erik "Ed" Johnson and his family with the medical and travel expenses associated with his diagnosis.

Courtesy of Roanoke Police Department

The tournament will be held at the Roanoke Police Academy on 5401B Barnes Avenue from noon to 4 p.m.

Aside from the tournament, there will also be a raffle, a command staff dunk tank and live music.

To register for the corn hole tournament, email John Smith at john.smith@roanokeva.gov.

Raffle tickets are also available for pre-purchase at the Roanoke Police Academy.

