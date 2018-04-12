Roanoke police find missing 12-year-old girl

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police have found Rochelle "Taylor" Bailey and say she is safe.

At this time, police are still conducting interviews.

Roanoke police say she was last seen at her home in the 3000 block of Shenandoah Valley Ave NE.

At this time, she may have straight or curly hair, according to police.

If you have seen her, heard from her, or know where she might be police ask that you call 911 and share what you know.

Roanoke police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Rochelle "Taylor" Bailey was last seen at about 9 p.m. Tuesday night at her home.

She is about 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing MK high top shoes.

Police say they don't have any reason to believe she is in danger at this time.

If you see her or know where she might be, please contact the Roanoke Police Department tip line at 344-8500.



