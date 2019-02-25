Police interviewing witnesses after shooting in Hollins

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a call about a disturbance in the 6000 block of Carefree Lane, which is in the Hollins area of the county. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the incident is isolated and contained, so there is no threat to the public.

Police have not yet arrested anyone. It's not clear how badly the man was hurt.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene. Details are limited right now, but we're expecting more information soon.

