Police investigate break-in at Elei's Market in Vinton

VINTON, Va. - The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is trying to solve a burglary that happened in Vinton.

Someone broke into Elei's Market, which used to be Chamblissburg Supply, on Stewartsville Road early Wednesday morning.

No one has been arrested at this time. The sheriff's office has not yet provided any further details.

Anyone with information should call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.