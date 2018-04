ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating after a man was found shot dead Wednesday evening.

Police responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the report of a dead person in the 3000 block of Bandy Road.

When they arrived, they found the dead man, who had a gunshot wound.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.