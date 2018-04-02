Police investigating after man found unconscious on Roanoke sidewalk dies

ROANOKE, Va. - A man found lying unconscious on a Roanoke sidewalk early Monday morning has died, according to police.

At 6:38 a.m., police responded to the call in the 800 block of Campbell Avenue SW.

When the officers arrived, they found the unconscious man on the sidewalk. He had visible facial injuries.

Roanoke Fire and EMS arrived and began treating the man, who was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

After being taken to the hospital, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

His body will be transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

