Police investigating series of vehicle break-ins around Carvins Cove, Appalachian Trail

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are investigating a series of car break-ins in the area of Carvins Cove and other parking areas along the Appalachian Trail during August.

Since Aug. 4, Roanoke County police have received four reports and say there are 23 victims.

Wallets, purses and phones were taken from locked vehicles, according to police.

There are no descriptions of suspects at this time.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Detective Musser at 540-777‐8641.

