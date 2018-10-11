SWAT called to help investigation at Roanoke County mobile home park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE: Rutrough Road is now open, as of 7 a.m.

Police have blocked off a road as part of an investigation at a Roanoke County mobile home park.

A section of Rutrough Road is closed in front of the Pine Tree mobile home park, after being closed for hours. Pine Tree is right on the Roanoke city/county line.

Officers could not yet confirm what this investigation is about.

Neighbors close to the scene tell 10 News that they were evacuated around 4 a.m. They said they heard tear gas canisters go off in one of the mobile homes, and then police went inside with a police dog.

This is part of a Roanoke City investigation, which ended up in Roanoke County, according to a Roanoke County field commander at the scene. A SWAT team is assisting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

