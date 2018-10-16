Police investigation underway after body found in Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. - A police investigation is underway along the Roanoke River after a body was found in the river, according to Roanoke Police.

A swift water crew, police and fire crews are working by Wiley Drive, which is close to the Green Goat Restaurant and the River House apartments.

At about 8:30 a.m., Roanoke Police responded to the area in reference to a body found in the Roanoke River during the cleanup efforts following the flood associated with Tropical Storm Michael, according to Caitlyn Cline with the Roanoke Police Department.

The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification and determination of the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

