Police lift lockdown at Andrew Lewis Middle School

SALEM - Salem police have lifted a lockdown Andrew Lewis Middle School, following a search after a teacher found a bullet on a locker room floor.

In a note sent to parents, just before 1 p.m. the police say the school was put on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. after a teacher reported the .22 caliber bullet found on the floor.

Students standing near where the bullet was found were questioned. There was no indication that the students knew where it came from.

In what it's calling an abundance of caution, the Salem Police Department has arranged for a canine unit to to search the school for more ammunition.

When nothing was found, the school resumed on a normal schedule.

Police are using this as a reminder to parents to make sure if their children see something, say something.

