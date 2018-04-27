Police look to gather more information about missing persons cases

ROANOKE - Right now in Virginia, there are more than 630 children and adults reported missing.

The General Assembly has declared Saturday as "Missing Persons Day."

Help Save The Next Girl, the Roanoke Police Department and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System are hosting an event to solve missing persons cases across the state for the 2nd Annual Virginia Missing Persons Day.

The event will be held noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Roanoke Police Department Training Academy at 5401 Barns Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24019.

To register for the 2nd Annual Virginia Missing Persons Day, or if you are a family member who has a missing person, click here.

The event is open and free for the public. Any family and friends of a missing person, including those located in surrounding states, are asked to attend.

What to bring?

Your Photo ID

X-rays, dental or medical records, police reports or other identifying documents

Photos of the missing person - person photographed with any identifying features such as tattoos or birthmarks, or personal items, such as favorite ear rings

Two biologically related family members of the missing person to provide DNA (cheek swabs) is encouraged, but not required. All DNA will be collected from family members, but parents, children and siblings of the missing are the closest matches.

What to expect:

One-on-one meetings with forensic professionals that will:

Collect dental and medical reports of the missing

Review and update photographs of the missing

Collect DNA (cheek swab) of family members of the missing. All DNA will be collected from family members but parents, children and siblings of the missing are the closest matches.

Law enforcement will be on hand to:

File missing persons reports

Gather and update information on older missing persons reports

Nationwide, there are as many as 85,000 active missing person cases at any given time.

