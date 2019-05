SALEM, Va. - The Salem Police Department is looking for two men it believes may be involved with a crime that happened at a business in the city.

Police say the two men pictured above are persons of interest in a shoplifting and an assault at a business on West Main Street.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Adkins at 540-375-3083.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.