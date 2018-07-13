Police need your help finding Subway robber

The owner of the Subway location provided 10 News with this surveillance image of the suspect.

ROANOKE, Va. - Police need your help finding the man who robbed a Subway in Roanoke.

Owner Mark Miller said the person broke into the lower level of the building at 3039 Peters Creek Road, stole money and damaged the entrance as well as several pieces of equipment.

He hopes help from the public will lead to an arrest.

“I’m kind of shocked and saddened. We've only had one other robbery and it was many years ago. It takes a lot of subs to make up that kind of loss,” Miller said.

If you have any information about the burglary, call Roanoke City police.

