Police officers ride on motorcycles at Ronald McDonald House in support of Roanoke Valley Gives Day

ROANOKE, Va. - A parade of police officers arrived on their motorcycles at the Ronald McDonald House Wednesday afternoon.

The officers from several agencies came to support the "home-away-from-home" for families of critically ill children.

Kristen Helms, who stayed at the facility for five weeks also came to show her support as part of the Roanoke Valley Gives Day.

“It means the world to us. Everyone here was so supportive and so kind,” Kelms said.

“For an operating budget that's over $500,000 a year, we really depend on our community support,” Anna Semonco, executive director at the Ronald McDonald House, said.

Helms said the Ronald McDonald House changed her life forever.

“Without the house and without the support of this community, I don't know that she would be here today,” Helms said.

The Ronald McDonald House hopes to raise more than $10,000 by the end of the day.

