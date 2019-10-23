Police: Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by car in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say they are investigating after they say a person was hospitalized after being hit by a car while crossing the street.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Gus Nicks Boulevard NE and King Street NE around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

No one has been charged in connection to this incident, according to police.

