Police requesting Google data from suspects in Roanoke woman's murder case

ROANOKE, Va. - The investigation into the shooting death of a 24-year-old Roanoke woman continues. Salonya Evans was found dead outside her home on Morehead Avenue in southeast Roanoke in late July.

According to search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court, Roanoke police believe the suspects forced their way into the back of Evans' home and chased her out the front door before gunning her down in the yard.

Police are requesting Google data and records from the area around the house before and after the shooting that night.

So far, no one has been charged in the slaying.

