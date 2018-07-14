Roanoke

Police arrest person after search for possibly armed suspect in Northwest Roanoke

By Sarah White - Producer

ROANOKE - Police say they have arrested someone after searching parts of Northwest Roanoke after a report of an armed person in the area.

Police are on scene in the 5000 block of Youngwood Drive in Northwest Roanoke. 

Officers are investigating a report of an armed person in that area. 

They are asking the public to avoid that area. 

