Police respond to report of shooting at Northwest Roanoke apartment complex

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police are responding to a report of a gunshot wound at a Northwest apartment complex.

The call came in at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday for a possible shooting at the Shenandoah Village, which is close to the Goodwill on Melrose Avenue.

Officers had the area blocked off with crime tape for several hours. They were taking photos of the scene overnight.

Officers at the scene were not authorized to confirm any injuries.

This is a developing story. We're working to get more information confirmed.

