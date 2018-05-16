Police responded to Roanoke County home few hours before deadly triple shooting

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police say they responded to a home on Enon Drive earlier in the morning before a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man Monday.

Police responded to the home at about 4:10 a.m. in response to a report about a loud party and spoke with residents. No enforcement action was taken, according to police.

A few hours later, just before 7 a.m., police responded again to the residence after reports of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, who were then transported to the hospital.

A third person, 23-year-old Keonte Johnson, died from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors called the shooting in their normally quiet neighborhood shocking.

Police have interviewed the two individuals who were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, who continue to recover.

No arrests have been made and witnesses and others with information are still being interviewed by police.

