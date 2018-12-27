Police: Roanokers robbed at gunpoint in their own home

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are investigating after they say Roanokers were robbed at gunpoint in their own home.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a home in the 1500 block of Gordon Avenue, which is in the Southeast section of the city near the greenway.

At this point in the investigation, police believe that two men went inside the home and held the residents at gunpoint while taking their things.

Police say that gunfire was reported, but no one was hurt.

Police have not arrested anyone.

Anyone with information should call the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 853-2212.

