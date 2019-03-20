ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke police say evidence they collected doesn't verify the allegations brought by a woman who said she was sexually assaulted in a shopping center parking lot last month.

Police were dispatched to LewisGale Hospital at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 28 where they met with the victim and learned about the alleged incident.

She told police that shortly after 9:45 p.m., a man dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, forced her into her car as she left work and sexually assaulted her while her car was parked in the Towne Square shopping center, according to a search warrant.

She also told police he only left when her mother started calling her on her cellphone.

Police searched the woman's SUV for any forensic evidence that could be of value in the investigation, according to the warrant.

During the investigation by detectives, video surveillance and other evidence collected did not verify the allegations made by the victim.

Police say there is no threat to the community regarding this offense.

