Police search for additional person after Roanoke County homicide

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a man wanted after a homicide earlier this month in Roanoke County.
Andrew Jeffers is wanted on charges of principle in the second-degree robbery and principle in the second-degree burglary with the intent to commit robbery in connection with the May 19 homicide of 35-year-old Amber Ross.
Jeffers is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 285 pounds.
Police previously arrested Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, who faces a murder charge and a 17-year-old boy, who faces conspiracy and robbery charges.
Police continue to search for suspect Shamby Marie Walker. They said she has brown hair, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds.
Anyone with information on Jeffers or Walker is encouraged to call Roanoke County police at 540-562-3265.
