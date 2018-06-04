Police search for additional person after Roanoke County homicide

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a man wanted after a homicide earlier this month in Roanoke County.

Andrew Jeffers is wanted on charges of principle in the second-degree robbery and principle in the second-degree burglary with the intent to commit robbery in connection with the May 19 homicide of 35-year-old Amber Ross.

Jeffers is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 285 pounds.

Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, is charged with second-degree felony murder, burglary with the intent to commit a robbery, robbery with a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police previously arrested Aaron Witcher, 27, of Roanoke, who faces a murder charge and a 17-year-old boy, who faces conspiracy and robbery charges.

Police continue to search for suspect Shamby Marie Walker. They said she has brown hair, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jeffers or Walker is encouraged to call Roanoke County police at 540-562-3265.

