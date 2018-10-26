Police search for suspect after Williamson Road armed robbery

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are searching for a suspect after a store on Williamson Road was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday at a store in the 6400 block of Williamson Road, which is near Brookside Golf Course. Police have not yet said which store this was.

Police say a man took out a gun and demanded money from the clerk before running off.

David Adam McFall, 34, is wanted on armed robbery, grand larceny, and gun charges.

McFall is 6 ft. tall and approximately 180 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.