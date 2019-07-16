Police searching for bald bandit stealing lawn care equipment in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police in Roanoke County are looking for a man they say broke into a store and stole merchandise earlier this month.

Police say that a lawn equipment business in the 4000 block of Starkey Road was burglarized on June 26 and July 7.

Surveillance footage obtained from the July 7 incident shows a bald man, whose face was covered, enter the store and steal merchandise from a wall-mounted display.

The suspect vehicle appears to be a Lincoln Signature Series sedan in a grainy still photo.

Due to the value of the merchandise stolen, the man is wanted for grand larceny.

Anyone with any information on either of these burglary cases is encouraged to contact Roanoke County police nonemergency dispatch at 540-562-3265.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.