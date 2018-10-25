Roanoke

Police searching for man after armed robbery in Roanoke County

Incident happened on Williamson Road

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for a 34-year-old man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Police. 

At about 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block Williamson Road for an armed robbery call. 

A man entered the store and demanded an unknown amount of money from the clerk. Authorities say he showed a weapon before running away from the scene. 

Authorities later identified the suspect as David McFall who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He is wanted for armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641. 

 

