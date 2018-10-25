Police searching for man after armed robbery in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police are searching for a 34-year-old man after an armed robbery on Wednesday, according to Roanoke County Police.

At about 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 6400 block Williamson Road for an armed robbery call.

A man entered the store and demanded an unknown amount of money from the clerk. Authorities say he showed a weapon before running away from the scene.

Authorities later identified the suspect as David McFall who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

He is wanted for armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8641.

