Police searching for man after downtown Roanoke bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Police say they are searching for a man after a bank robbery in downtown Roanoke/

Just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, police say they responded to a reported bank robbery in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SW.

According to authorities, 46-year-old Stewart Jamison entered the bank and after talking with a bank employee, he showed them a note that declared his intention to rob the bank.

Police say no weapon was seen or referenced.

Roanoke police say Jamison is wanted on robbery charges in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500.

