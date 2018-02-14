Police searching for man who attacked woman, stole money outside Roanoke bank

ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities say a man attacked a woman who was looking to make a bank deposit late Wednesday night.

At 11:29 p.m., Roanoke police responded to the 1300 block of Hershberger Road for the reported robbery.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman, told police that she went to the bank to make a deposit for the business where she works and as she got out of her car, a man approached her and demanded she give him her money.

She also told police that she was pushed by the man, who then took the bank bags and ran away.

The man is described as being in his twenties, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

The victim was purposefully followed by another employee to the bank. That employee gave a similar description of the suspect to responding officers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information on this incident can call the RPD Tip Line at 540-344-8500. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous text messages can be sent to 274637. Please begin your text with the keyword "RoanokePD:" to make sure that it's properly sent.

