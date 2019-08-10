Roanoke County police searching for missing 15-year-old

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County police are looking for Sophia Dillion,15, who went missing from the Glenvar area of Roanoke County sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. on Saturday

She was last spotted around 2 a.m. at the Mcdonald's on Williamson Road.

Officials say her window was open, her room was in disarray and her blanket was partially out of the window. It’s possible she may be with an adult male.

Dillion has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Sophia’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-562-3265.

