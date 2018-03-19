Police searching for suspects after cars spray-painted in Roanoke County

Roanoke County Police provided these images of the suspects in this case.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Officials with the Roanoke County Police Department have asked for the public's help to find the people who they believe recently spray-painted cars.

On Friday morning, police responded to the 3500 block of Meadowlark Road in reference to the vandalism of multiple cars along the road.

The cars had been spray-painted during the night, causing extensive damage, according to police.

The individuals in the above photos have been identified, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Roanoke County police non-emergency dispatch line at 540-562-3265.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.