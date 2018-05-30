ATF, police searching for three suspects after Vinton gun shop burglary

VINTON, Va. - Vinton police are searching for three suspects after a gun shop burglary earlier this week.

On Memorial Day at at 1:47 a.m., police said, three suspects entered Virginia Gun and Knife Traders, which is also known a CW Tactical Solutions, by breaking through the front display window of the business.

Once inside, the suspects used a hammer and destroyed a glass display case and proceeded to steal several firearms from within the store, according to police.

Within seconds, the three suspects exited the store and walked away, police said.

Right now, the ATF doesn't know if this burglary is related to the one at Trader Jerry's in Salem last week.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Each organization is offering a reward of up to $2,500, for a total reward of $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 540-983-0617 ext. 7046.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can leave a tip through online reporting at www.vintonpolice.com or by calling the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip hotline at 540-345-9508.

