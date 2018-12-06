Police standoff underway in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The SWAT team is responding to a report of shots fired in a Roanoke County home this morning.

Police, including negotiators, are at the home in the 5600 block of Brahma Road.

Authorities have not yet established contact with the person inside the home.

Authorities arrived at the home at about 8:30 a.m. Other family members had evacuated the home before the officers got there, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police have advised neighbors to evacuate or shelter in place.

