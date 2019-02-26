Police ask for public's help in deadly convenience store shooting

ROANOKE, Va. - Friends are remembering the life of a Roanoke man who was shot and killed over the weekend as police say they would still like the public’s help in finding who killed him.

Balloons with the words “forever in our hearts” on them have been placed at the Triangle Mart on Cove Road in Northwest Roanoke next to the car of 26-year-old Jean Nkurunziza. Police said he was shot and killed there early Sunday morning.

Co-workers said he worked there. They said Nkurunziza had attended Patrick Henry High School, has a son in Roanoke and was sending money overseas to family.

It was the second shooting at the convenience store in two months.

A Roanoke police spokeswoman said they’re asking anyone with information to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD" to make sure it's properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

