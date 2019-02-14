Police warn of 'peeping Tom' possibly roaming Vinton

VINTON, Va. - The Vinton Police Department is alerting people to a man it considers a "peeping Tom."

Police investigated the situation and say they identified a more-than-probable suspect; however, there was not enough evidence to charge him.

The incidents happened late last year and early this year within town limits.

When police told the victim the outcome of the case and asked if they could post this information to social media, the victim strongly encouraged police to do so.

Police say the suspect may have recently moved out of town and has not been back to the house since being approached by officers.

