Pool-side families in Roanoke say it's important to wear sunscreen before going outside

ROANOKE, Va.- - Carilion Clinic Dermatology are offering tips and remedies to soothe your sunburn.

Doctors say a cool, wet towel is one of the quickest ways to relieve the pain. Use a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy. Prop your feet above the level of your heart to help minimize swelling. monitor but don't pop blisters and purchase a broad-spectrum sunscreen and sun-protective clothing in advance of being in the sun.

Sabrina Clayton, from Bedford, was at the pool at Fallon Park Tuesday afternoon. She says she educates her children about the damaging effects of the sun.

"I know that skin cancer does run in my family. So if you see something that's abnormal so bring it to my attention so I can take them to the doctor because you never know now days," Clayton said.

Doctors say you should always give them a call if you experience significant pain, blisters over a large area or signs of infection.



https://carilionclinicliving.com/article/wellness/soothe-your-sunburn

