Popular burger spot FarmBurguesa to open second location in Grandin Village

ROANOKE, Va. - Burger lovers will soon have a new option in Roanoke's Grandin Village.

FarmBurguesa (pronounced farm bur-guess-ah) currently has a hole-in-the-wall location in downtown Vinton, which has proven to be popular. The burger joint prides itself on being a part of the farm-to-table movement by using fresh local ingredients.

The new second location will be next to Taaza Indian Cuisine on Memorial Avenue. The space has been empty for quite some time.

FarmBurguesa was one of the winners of the 10 News Top 10 competition for Best Local Burger Place. It offers a simple menu with burgers that start at $7.99, a price that includes waffle fries.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page reads, "Thanks to everyone who supports us near and far. It really means more than you will ever imagine."

