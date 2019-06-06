Possible options outlined to address issue of guns in Roanoke municipal building

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke attorney John Fishwick has been busy recently.

"I hit the books," Fishwick said.

On Tuesday, he sent a letter to Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea outlining two possible options to help reduce the likelihood of gun violence in the city's municipal building.

"I found a law that is on the books today that says that the city, a municipal organization, can require guns to be kept in a lockbox and that that lockbox be kept locked," Fishwick said. "The other thing that the City Council can do and the mayor can do is they can meet, hold their meetings, in either a school or a courthouse."

In Virginia, guns are not allowed in schools or courthouses.

Lea says moving City Council meetings has been discussed before but schools and courthouses aren't suitable.

"Because of what we do on council, the telecast, the lighting, all those things are critical," Lea explained.

As for requiring people to lock up their guns when they come into the municipal building?

"We may have our attorney study that for us," Lea said.

If the city decided to make the requirement, Fishwick is confident the move would hold up in court if someone challenged it.

"I think it's a strong argument. It's an existing law. It's not like they'd be making a new law in reaction to something. This is a law that the legislators in Richmond passed, and I think the city should take advantage of that law," Fishwick said.

Regardless, Lea is glad these ideas are being brought up.

He hopes they'll lead to other ideas that could be tried, as well.

