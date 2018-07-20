Possible road projects could be in store for Botetourt County

ROANOKE,Va. - Botetourt County is looking to help improve traffic and congestion by submitting several proposals to VDOT.

A total of four proposals would impact the southern area of Botetourt County.

They would include intersection improvements at International Parkway, curb improvements along Glebe Road and additional work along Route 220.

Officials said their goal is to help traffic flow more freely through these areas of congestion.

“Route 220 if it’s not a problem today everywhere, could be a problem tomorrow and we are trying to plan ahead,” said Cody Sexton assistant to the county administrator.

The county received feedback from the community during a Thursday night meeting.

