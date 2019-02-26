Pratt Industries coming to Botetourt County, creating 50 new jobs

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - New jobs are coming to Botetourt County.

Pratt Industries is set to establish a new paper packaging and shipping materials manufacturing operation in the Botetourt County Shell Building.

This will be Pratt’s second manufacturing operation in Virginia and will allow the company to increase market share and grow sales of its paper-based packaging and shipping materials within Virginia and the surrounding states.

As part of the operation, Pratt is investing more than $20 million.

Virginia successfully competed with multiple states for the project, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office.

“Pratt Industries’ decision to locate a new manufacturing operation at the Botetourt Center at Greenfield is an important win for the Roanoke region and the Commonwealth, and underscores the advantage of having infrastructure in place that accelerates the timeline to production,” said Northam. “We are proud to partner with an innovative, global manufacturer like Pratt Industries that shares Virginia’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. This major investment that will have strong positive impact on the regional economy and help advance Virginia’s thriving manufacturing industry.”

“Pratt Industries is excited to expand in Virginia,” said Chief Operating Officer of Pratt Industries David Dennis. “We are grateful to the Roanoke Regional Partnership, Botetourt County, and VEDP for their efforts to bring Pratt to Botetourt County.”

Since its founding almost 30 years ago, Pratt Industries has grown to become the fifth-largest corrugated packaging company in the United States with facilities in more than 27 states.

The company’s more than 8,000 employees service a variety of industries with packaging and recycling needs while maintaining a commitment to the environment and sustainability.

