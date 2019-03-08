Prep is already underway for Strawberry Festival in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - We're still about two months away, but preparation has begun for the much-loved Strawberry Festival in downtown Roanoke.

It may seem early still, but Community School is already starting to prepare for this year's festival, which is their biggest fundraiser. The festival has helped the school keep the price of tuition down for the past 38 years.

Volunteers will bake more than 10,000 shortcakes. The school estimates that volunteers spend 2,400 hours each year getting ready.

Besides the popular shortcakes, festival-goers can also enjoy sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries, berries and cream, and smoothies.

This year's Strawberry Festival is Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 in Elmwood Park.

If you'd like to volunteer, click here.

