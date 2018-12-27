Preparations underway for Big Lick Downtown Countdown in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - As 2019 inches closer, Big Lick Entertainment is preparing for its annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown.

This is the sixth year of the event that brings thousands of people to downtown Roanoke to celebrate the start of a new year. This year, visitors can expect live bands, games at the Pinball Museum and the signature Roanoke Star rise -- where the famous Roanoke Star is projected onto the Center in the Square building.

"This is now Virginia's biggest New Years Eve event because it encompasses indoor and outdoor. We bring Times Square to Market Square," said J.D. Sutphin, president of Big Lick Entertainment.

If you're interested in celebrating at the Big Lick Downtown Countdown, you can get tickets in advance at the Center in the Square box office or online by clicking here.



