Preparations underway for overnight winter weather

ROANOKE, Va. - It's the first winter weather event of the season, and AAA wants drivers to be prepared and stay safe.

"Big risk factors are always, of course, bridges and overpasses, because they're going to freeze first. Also people driving too fast. You want to slow down and minimize the need to brake on ice," said Martha Meade, AAA manager of public and government affairs.

AAA says drivers should stay home when the freezing rain hits overnight if they can. If they can't, slowing down is the biggest piece of advice. Also, make sure your car is prepared for winter weather -- check the battery and tires and pack your emergency kit, including a phone charger and blankets.

"Even the best driver cannot avoid sliding on ice-covered roadways," said Meade.

At the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, crews are ready to tackle whatever ice comes their way. The airport uses broom trucks and chemicals to help keep the runways and taxiways clear.

"We'll have a snow crew ready on the overnight shift tonight, and they'll be out brooming any ice off our paved surfaces and then going ahead and putting a little of that chemical down," said Brad Boettcher, director of marketing and air service development for the airport.

While the airport is in charge of clearing the paved surfaces, de-icing the planes falls to airlines. For now, it's a waiting game, with airport officials hoping the earliest flights, scheduled to depart at 5:30 and 6 a.m., aren't delayed or canceled.





