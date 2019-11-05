Presentation of Historic Greenfield to be held at Harrison Museum

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - Preserving the history of Botetourt County is moving forward. David Marcum is the chairperson of Historic Greenfield. The group is in charge of the restoration and preservation of several historical buildings on 30 acres of land in the Greenfield Industrial Park.

"We have not only thousands of years of native American history, but we have the entire Preston family plantation home that was in this area as well as the culture of the enslaved workers who lived here during the plantation time as well as afterwards," said Marcum.

The site isn't open to the public yet but that is the dream in the next five years. So far, they are only one year into the process. The building were moved to its current location at Greenfield in 2016.

"We'd live to make this into a park where we can invite school children, local community members, people traveling on the interstate to stop by and see what this piece of history is really about," said Marcum.

They are partnering with other organizations for fundraising and educational efforts.

"We're going to partner with the Harrison Museum of African American Culture, and we're going to be doing a presentation for them on November 14 where we're going to talk about this project and these buildings we have here," said Marcum.

The event is at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture Thursday, November 14 from 5:30-8:30.

Tickets are $20. It's open to the public. Call to RSVP at 540-857-4395.



