Preston Park and Fallon Park approved for cell towers by BZA

ROANOKE, Va. - Two new cell towers will be built in Roanoke by the end of the year. The Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 90-foot cell tower in Fallon Park at its meeting Wednesday.

The owner of the tower, Milestone Communications, said it will help to provide the latest wireless technologies to a nearby elementary school, those working and living in the area and emergency personnel operating in the area.

The board approved another tower at Preston Park in July. Milestone Communications said the next step is to file for a site plan and building permit review. Shentel Telecommunications will be tenants for both sites.

