Prevention Council seeks community effort in opioid crisis

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Prevention Council of Roanoke County and representatives from the law enforcement community seek to engage the community and local pharmacies in an effort to keep legally prescribed medications off the streets.

The “Lonely Drop Box” Project is the current solution to obtaining these medications by building drop-boxes around the 26 counties involved where people can put these unwanted and unused medications.

Students from the Burton Center for Arts & Technology are currently participating in the build for these drop boxes, starting with a drop-box at the Vinton Police Department.

These medications feed into the local opioid and addiction crisis and getting these medications to the drop box locations could help prevent future overdoses and addictions.

