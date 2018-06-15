Proposal for historic Roanoke fire station includes Black Dog Salvage general store, tap room

ROANOKE, Va. - Big plans are shaping up for downtown Roanoke's historic fire station.

Located on Church Ave. across from the farmers market, Fire Station No. 1 is a building rich with history. For the better part of 10 years, the historic Fire Station No. 1 has sat empty.

A proposal outlined in the agenda for Monday's city council meeting features plans for the ground floor that include a Black Dog Salvage General Store, a tap house, and either a makerspace or a pop-up vendor area. The second floor would have a 7-room bed and breakfast.

The general store would sell Black Dog Salvage's paint line, furniture line, antiques and more.

The proposal in the agenda does not provide specifics on which brewery would be using the space as a tap room.

The city would sell the property for $100. In exchange, developers propose at least $2 million in upgrades and a performance guarantee of $250,000. The city also would have the first right of refusal to repurchase if the developers wanted to sell the property.

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal Monday night.

